Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,979.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $5.77 on Friday, hitting $158.81. 457,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,908. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

