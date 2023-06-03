Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.17

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $224.17 and last traded at $223.51, with a volume of 408449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

