VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on June 18th

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
