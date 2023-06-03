USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $65.66. 6,768,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,895. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

