USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 18,716 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $170.14. 2,752,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,928. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

