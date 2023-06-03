USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.06. 4,288,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,335. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.