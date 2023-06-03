USS Investment Management Ltd Has $76.46 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $76,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.87. 6,661,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,577. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

