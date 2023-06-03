USS Investment Management Ltd Has $57.69 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $373.73. 2,501,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

