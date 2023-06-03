USS Investment Management Ltd Has $24.86 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,279,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024,208. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

