USS Investment Management Ltd Has $18.40 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,907,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,030,000 after purchasing an additional 84,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.25 on Friday, hitting $323.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.27 and a 200-day moving average of $346.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

