USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 900 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

BLK stock traded up $13.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $681.86. The company had a trading volume of 559,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,635. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $661.70 and a 200-day moving average of $694.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

