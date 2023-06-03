USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $92.66 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $92.66 million and $642,834.56 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,178.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00422620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00120812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

