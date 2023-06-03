US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.
US Vegan Climate ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $71.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Vegan Climate ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of US Vegan Climate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About US Vegan Climate ETF
The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.
See Also
