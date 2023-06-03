Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 5,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unum Group Trading Up 3.2 %

UNM stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 1,105,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

