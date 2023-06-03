United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $5.44. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 114,246 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 38.06% and a negative return on equity of 977.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Insurance by 52.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.