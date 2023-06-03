Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.96

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.96 and traded as high as C$46.84. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.73, with a volume of 141,540 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.98.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

