Ultra One Day Volume Tops $900,074.56 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $68.11 million and $900,074.56 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,076.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00424445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00121228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003056 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19842183 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $969,642.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.