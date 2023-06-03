Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $547.21.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $422.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.66 and a 200 day moving average of $498.07. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.