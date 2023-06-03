Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $547.21.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $422.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.66 and a 200 day moving average of $498.07. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

