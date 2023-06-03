TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.04

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.04 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.98). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.01), with a volume of 78,695 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TT Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The company has a market capitalization of £288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,042.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.00. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is -7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Hoad sold 7,408 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £13,186.24 ($16,295.40). In other TT Electronics news, insider Wendy McMillan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($58,082.06). Also, insider Mark Hoad sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £13,186.24 ($16,295.40). 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

