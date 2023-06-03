TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Major Shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Sells 25,400 Shares

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TCRX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $2.81. 635,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,784. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.03.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TScan Therapeutics (TCRX)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.