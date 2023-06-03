TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Major Shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Sells 25,400 Shares

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $2.81. 635,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,784. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.