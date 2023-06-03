TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $1.29 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,052,007,836 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

