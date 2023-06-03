Truepoint Inc. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 235,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,583,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.