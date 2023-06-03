Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.12. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 38,000 shares traded.
Trillium Gold Mines Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.
Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Trillium Gold Mines
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.
