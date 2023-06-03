Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.44 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 82,500 shares trading hands.

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.43.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Featured Stories

