Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 9,881 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 15,578,881 shares of company stock worth $916,774,583 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OXY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 14,473,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

