Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 18,140 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,331 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 195.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Evergy by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.