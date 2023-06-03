Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,401,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,805,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 2.36% of NextDecade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 545,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About NextDecade

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.