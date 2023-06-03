Toncoin Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00006427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and approximately $10.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.75675643 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,166,868.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

