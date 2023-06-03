TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Shares Up 0.1%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 1,293,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 115,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of TKB Critical Technologies 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

