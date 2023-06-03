Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

TITN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $631.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $6,636,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $5,222,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Stories

