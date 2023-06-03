TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TIS Stock Performance

TIS stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. TIS has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

