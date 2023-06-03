The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,710,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,655,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $78.11. 4,910,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,990. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.