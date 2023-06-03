The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 15.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $55,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

