The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $968.34

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 968.34 ($11.97) and traded as low as GBX 966 ($11.94). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 983 ($12.15), with a volume of 222,083 shares trading hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 969.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 981.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -241.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.