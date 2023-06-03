The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $198.63

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.63 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.51). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.49), with a volume of 1,429,888 shares traded.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.46.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Julia Goh purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,195.75). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

