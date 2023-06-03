The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,446,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 5.32% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $224,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.77 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

