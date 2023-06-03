The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.38% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $149,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $205.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

