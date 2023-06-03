The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 537,473 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 537,473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in State Street were worth $163,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 444,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Up 2.9 %

STT opened at $71.54 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

