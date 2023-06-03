The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $234,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 165,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,968,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,316,000 after acquiring an additional 196,475 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average of $180.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

