The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $244.66 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Polaris were worth $244,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.