The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,554,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,905 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $210,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

