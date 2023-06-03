The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 61,479 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.49% of KLA worth $256,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $458.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $473.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.07 and its 200 day moving average is $392.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

