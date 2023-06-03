The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 18,110 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $129,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

