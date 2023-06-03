The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,255,866 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 959.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $134,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

