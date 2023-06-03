The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.94. 4,515,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,583. The stock has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.59 and a 200 day moving average of $305.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

