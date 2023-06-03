The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 20,210 Shares

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $69,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,488,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,574 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $8,880.30.

On Friday, May 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 8,244 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,441.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58.

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Arena Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Arena Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Arena Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

