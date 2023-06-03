The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AES were worth $122,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AESC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

AES Price Performance

AES Dividend Announcement

Shares of AESC opened at $79.61 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.