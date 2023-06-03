TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.18 and last traded at $110.45. 250,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28,916% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.90.
TFI International Trading Up 2.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
