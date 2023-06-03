Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 5,651 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.75 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

