Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $397,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE AXP opened at $168.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.69. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.